Need more AI in your life? No, you don’t. You absolutely do not, even if tech execs will try and tell you for the next several years, at everyone opportunity, that you do. However, you could always use more toys to play with that can create the goofiest of imagery and so we’re here to share that with you.

The Google Arts & Culture app just received an update with its Art Selfie 2 feature and it’s pretty fun. This is an evolution on the original Art Selfie feature we saw back in 2018, only now it uses “the power of generative AI.” Sure.

The latest update for Google Arts & Culture lets you take a selfie within the app and then process that selfie using styles inspired by famous works of art, history, and travel.

All you need to do is take a quick pic and then choose from styles like Roman Gladiator, Tudor Royal, Georgian Era, Climbing Everest, or Astronaut in Space. There are at least 27 styles to choose from at the moment, plus Google is letting you turn on notifications for when they introduce more.

I actually laughed at few times at some of the creations it gave me, so feel free to give it a spin and lighten up a Monday.

