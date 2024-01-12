Another round of Samsung January updates is headed out, this time to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 Series. Like the updates we saw earlier in the week to the Fold and Flip series, these updates are just security patches.

What does that mean? It means that you won’t find new features or camera changes or performance improvements. Instead, you just get the comforting feeling of knowing that your device is as secure as it can be for this month.

If you own any of the devices in the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S23 Series, your new builds are as follows, according to Verizon:

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS4DWLG

: S901USQS4DWLG Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS4DWLG

: S906USQS4DWLG Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS4DWLG

: S908USQS4DWLG Galaxy S23 : S911USQS2BWL7

: S911USQS2BWL7 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS2BWL7

: S916USQS2BWL7 Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS2BWL7

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon