Another round of Samsung January updates is headed out, this time to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 Series. Like the updates we saw earlier in the week to the Fold and Flip series, these updates are just security patches.
What does that mean? It means that you won’t find new features or camera changes or performance improvements. Instead, you just get the comforting feeling of knowing that your device is as secure as it can be for this month.
If you own any of the devices in the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S23 Series, your new builds are as follows, according to Verizon:
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS4DWLG
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS4DWLG
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS4DWLG
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS2BWL7
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS2BWL7
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS2BWL7
To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments