Verizon and Samsung are beginning to ship out the latest security patch to a suite of Galaxy devices, ranging from the Galaxy Note 20 to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
In total, there are six devices receiving the update, but more could see it shortly. For now, it’s the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, plus the latest Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Inside, you’ll find the January security patch. We’re not seeing any additional changes or added features.
Below are the updated build numbers.
Updated Software Verizon Numbers
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS6HWL5
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS6HWL5
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS5HWL7
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS4HWL7
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS1BWL7
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS1BWL7
Go get those updates.
