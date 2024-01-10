Verizon and Samsung are beginning to ship out the latest security patch to a suite of Galaxy devices, ranging from the Galaxy Note 20 to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

In total, there are six devices receiving the update, but more could see it shortly. For now, it’s the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, plus the latest Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Inside, you’ll find the January security patch. We’re not seeing any additional changes or added features.

Below are the updated build numbers.

Updated Software Verizon Numbers

Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS6HWL5

: N981USQS6HWL5 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS6HWL5

: N986USQS6HWL5 Galaxy Z Flip 3 : F711USQS5HWL7

: F711USQS5HWL7 Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQS4HWL7

: F926USQS4HWL7 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS1BWL7

: F731USQS1BWL7 Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS1BWL7

Go get those updates.

// Verizon