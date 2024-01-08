The freshly updated Pixel Watch 2 is a fantastic smartwatch. I wear one daily, as does Kellen, and even my wife wears one. Heck, I even see people at my gym wear them. It seems like a popular device, which is a good thing for Pixel fans.

For a limited time, you could be just like us, with Google discounting its newest Wear OS-powered device down to a starting price of $299 ($50 off). For those hoping for the cellular connectivity option, you’re in luck, as the 4G model is also discounted by $50 to $349.

For Pixel owners, the Pixel Watch 2 is a fantastic extension. It’s battery life has been very solid for me, plus the software is extremely easy to navigate and use. Overall, I’ve been very pleased with the watch, so now is your chance to get the same thing, but for less money than what I paid.

Follow the links below to take advantage.

