Were you a Verizon customer between the dates of January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023? If so, you may be eligible to receive up to $100 from an agreed to $100 million settlement fund, stemming from those pesky “Administrative Charges” you’d see on your monthly bill.

As stated in an email that is reaching eligible customers, the lawsuit claimed that Verizon was (and still is) charging a monthly Administrative Charge on Verizon post-paid consumer wireless accounts that was, “unfair and not adequately disclosed.” Mind you, Verizon denies that it did anything wrong. According to the email, “Verizon states that it will continue to charge the Administrative Charge and that it has the right to increase the Administrative Charge.”

Moral of the story is, if you gave Verizon money for cell service between the previously mentioned dates, you might be eligible to claim some cash. Claiming that money is easy enough. There’s a dedicated website for doing that here.

The claim deadline is currently listed as April 15, 2024. This gives you plenty of time to get any necessary paperwork ready for the claims process.