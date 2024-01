Samsung and Verizon are now shipping out the January security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners.

The changelog states that the update began rolling out over the weekend, labeled as software version F936USQS3EWL9 for the Z Fold 4 and F721USQS3EWL9 for the Z Flip 4. Inside, we’re seeing nothing listed beyond the latest security patch.

If you happen to spot anything else, let us know in the comments.

Go forth and get that update goodness.

// Verizon [2]