Verizon has posted up its changelog for an incoming Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update, detailing that both devices are set to receive the January patch this week. Google has yet to make the update official on its side, but with Verizon doing so, all Pixel Watch owners should start keeping an eye on their wrist for this update.

When updated, both Verizon models of Pixel Watch will sport software version TWD9.240105.004.A1. The changelog lists nothing beyond the “January 2024 Android Security Patch.”

Once Google makes this news official for all unlocked units, we’ll update this post, as there may be more to the story from Google’s side. Let us know if you pull it to your device.

Pixel Watch owners assemble.

// Verizon