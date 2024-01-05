Google’s Pixel Fold is a fancy phone, so of course, it’s expensive. If you have been looking to try out Google’s foldable phone, but don’t have nearly $2K to spend, then have you thought about going with a refurbished unit?

Currently, Amazon has renewed Pixel Fold 256GB units for only $908. Compared to a Pixel Fold’s new starting price of $1,799, that’s a great deal. If you need the 512GB option, it’s just a bit more at $1,099.

Before you poo-poo it for being refurbished, know that Amazon lists that the devices are in excellent condition and are eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. That sort of satisfaction promise should be enough to make most people feel confident enough to give it a try.

If interested, follow the link below to check it out.