Visible ended 2023 with a great deal on its best wireless plan that dropped it to an incredible monthly price. Days later, to kickoff 2024, they are back with a similar deal, plus they’ve now included their cheapest plan as well, both of which keep their discounted prices for the next 24 months.

As many of you know, Visible offers two “unlimited” data plans that use Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks. Their Visible and Visible+ plans typically cost either $25/mo or $45/mo, both of which get you “unlimited” data and hotspot use, but the more expensive plan adds on access to Verizon’s faster 5G Ultra Wideband network and more international access. The plans are about as reasonably priced as you’ll find in the US and are typically an easy recommend from us if you want access to Verizon’s network on the cheap.

For 2024, Visible is dropping $5/mo off the Visible (base) plan, making it $20/mo. The Visible+ plan is once again seeing a $10 discount to $35/mo. These discounts, assuming you sign-up while they are available, last for 2 years or 24 months.

Signing up couldn’t be easier, thanks to Visible’s use of eSIM in your modern phone. To get going, you’ll download their app, confirm that your phone is eligible, choose a plan, and walk through a series of steps that’ll have your service active within a few minutes. I signed up to try out Visible this weekend, as it has been a while since I’ve used it, and it really did take me all of a handful of minutes. My Pixel 8 is now up and running Visible+ at $35.

Unlike more traditional carrier offerings, there isn’t a contract involved here. While the discount being offered does last for two years, you can still cancel at any time and walk away. This is just an early lock-in on the price that keeps yours low should Visible raise rates over the next couple of years. The terms do suggest that Visible could adjust rates anyway, though, so keep that in mind.

To get this latest Visible deal, you’ll use code “VISIBLE24” at checkout to see the discount applied.

Sign-up for Visible