That really great Visible deal from Black Friday has returned for one day only and that day is today. This deal, for those who missed it, drops their best unlimited plan by $10/mo, making it ridiculously affordable and an option you should really consider.

For the next several hours, Visible is offering their Visible+ plan for $35/mo, down from its usual $45/mo price. This is their best plan that includes access to Verizon’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network, 50GB of premium data each month (before potential throttling), unlimited mobile hotspot (5Mbps speeds), and talk and text in Mexico and Canada, as well as calling and unlimited texting in a bunch of other countries.

This is a solid plan that is already priced well at $45. The fact that you can get it for $35/mo is pretty wild. I’m not sure there is a better wireless plan deal on the internet. Because again, Visible is a brand of Verizon which uses Verizon’s network. It should provide rock solid connectivity and the stability of knowing that Verizon is behind it.

Getting started is super easy as well, since Visible is an online-only carrier option. There aren’t physical stores, but they will let you sign-up instantly through eSIM on your iPhone or compatible Android device (Pixel and Samsung phones all work). In other words, signing up for this 1-day sale should get you up and running in a matter of minutes.

This $35/mo deal is a being pitched as a for life price, but it’s not really. The fine print reads, “Discounted rate will continue so long as member maintains service on this Visible+ plan or until such time as Visible provides notice that the discounted rate has been discontinued.” So yeah, it’ll stay discounted for quite a while, until Visible decides you’ve had enough fun and then raises the price. I can’t imagine they would do this any time soon, but what do I know.

To get the $35/mo price you need to use code 35FLASH at checkout.

Sign-up for Visible+