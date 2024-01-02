For most of the the holiday season, Verizon has been willing to give you a free Xbox Series X if you sign-up for one of their home internet plans. While home internet isn’t typically a Verizon service we talk to you much about, this deal is quite good if you are a Verizon customer because you not only get a $500 value in the Xbox Series X, they’ll toss in a $200 Amazon card too.

This deal, if you haven’t taken advantage already, ends tomorrow, January 3. This is your final chance to score one of the better deals from 2023 that carried over to the early days of 2024.

To get this free Xbox Series X from Verizon, which would cost you $499.99 if you bought it separately, you need to sign-up for one of their home internet plans. You then need to keep that plan live for 180 days (so about 6 months). Assuming you can do that, an Xbox Series X is yours to keep for the price of whatever the internet package ran you. Verizon says you should see your new Xbox in about 6 weeks once redeemed.

Here are the small terms in fine print from Verizon’s site on the length of time:

Online only offer valid thru 1.3.24. Must activate or install eligible Verizon Home Internet service & redeem w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 4.3.24, whichever is first. Delivery of the Xbox Series X may take up to 6 weeks. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Microsoft promotional device if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. One console per order, while supplies last. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

Which Verizon home internet plans do you need to sign-up for that qualify? It depends on your address. Verizon offers 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios internet packages, all of which have specific plans that qualify. To find out which plan you’ll need to get, you have to hit up Verizon’s site and enter your address. For me, LTE Home Plus was the plan I needed in order to get the free Xbox and $200 Amazon gift card.

This promo is available to anyone, both Verizon customers and non-Verizon customers. However, if you are a current mobile customer with Verizon, you are likely eligible for discounts on the internet plan you need to choose. As you can see above, because my Verizon line qualifies, they are willing to give me a significant discount on my per-month fee. Instead of paying $80/mo for LTE Home Plus, they said I could pay as little as $45/mo.

Again, this promo ends tomorrow, so if you want a free Xbox Series X and a $200 Amazon gift card, you might want to look into this. Depending on your internet plan, you could end up paying only a few hundred dollars for Verizon internet while receiving a $500 gaming console and $200 in Amazon bucks.

Sign-up for Verizon Home Internet