In lieu of a big POTY awards post, we can go ahead and tell you that the Pixel 8 Pro is our pick for best Android phone of 2023. It wasn’t a total runaway, as the Galaxy S23 Ultra also ranks high, but the Pixel 8 Pro edged it out with a killer camera, software support, and hardware/size we really love. With that said, we want you to save money when buying one with your holiday cash.

The Deal: Best Buy currently has a $200 off deal for the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro, bringing its price to just $799. On top of this, if you have a trade-in device, you can save up to $750. That seems good. Best Buy will also give you a solid discount on a pair of Pixel Buds Pro at time of purchase, down to $119, but that would just be a little cherry on top.

If you pick up the Pixel 8 Pro, you’re in for a treat. It has best-in-class nearly everything, along with software that will see support years and years from now. It’s a really good Android phone.

Happy holidays.