When I think iPhone 15 Pro, I can’t help but think of titanium. It’s the only thing they seem to market on the device. Looking over a leaked spec sheet for the entire family of upcoming Galaxy S24 devices, I instantly noticed the element getting a shoutout. While obviously the only thing that truly matters, let’s see what else may be new, shall we?

Thanks to @evleaks, who posted a graphic containing all of the important specs you want to know, we can start planning for which device we want. To choose from there’s the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Comparing to last year’s models, Galaxy S24 and S24+ are getting what appear to be slightly larger displays and batteries. While that’s pretty typical, the peak brightness of these displays is listed to be insanely different. Last year, the peak brightness on the entire lineup was 1,750 nits. This year, it’s shown to be 2,600. That’s a massive improvement.

Beyond that, most of everything else looks the same, at least when on paper. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra are shown to have 200MP camera sensors, but we know that it should be an upgraded experience thanks to Samsung’s recent announcement of ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace. Same numbers, better experience. We also know there will be new software experiences, like Galaxy AI.

Back to the frame material, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is shown to be the only one getting the titanium treatment. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are getting Armor Aluminum 2.0, which sounds fancy enough. I’m sure we’ll be learning about that at Samsung’s Unpacked event next month.

Unpacked is reported to be on January 17. That’s very soon!

// @evleaks