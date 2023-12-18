Keeping track of the latest in updates across several device makers and the dozens of phones some of them make isn’t always the easiest task. I say that because it surprised me at the end of last week when one of our readers let us know that they had finally received the big Android 14 and One UI 6 update on their Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung had not yet rolled it out to last year’s foldables and sure enough, they were right.

It’s bigger than that, though. Samsung not only rolled out Android 14 to the Fold 4, they were doing the same in the US to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and apparently have plans to push it to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in the next day or so.

Verizon shared details on the Fold 4 and Flip 4 updates, saying you should see builds of F936USQU3EWL1 and F721USQU3EWL1 with the December security patch and all of the features found in previous One UI 6 updates. Fido is the carrier who said that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 should see the updates as early as tomorrow, December 19. We don’t yet have those build numbers.

As for what’s new, it is what we saw previously on other devices. We’re talking about the new Quick Settings panel design, new weather widget, several camera enhancements and editing features, and more. We have the full list here.

To see if you can pull this new update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system.

For those who have updated, how is One UI 6? Is it the update of your dreams?

Cheers Brian!