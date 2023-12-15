The OnePlus 12 has already launched in China, with specs and design elements revealed. The phone is no longer any sort of mystery, but that still doesn’t mean we aren’t curious when the new flagship-level phone will hit our shores and our hands. OnePlus gave us that date today, plus we know of a surprise device launch that’ll come with it.

On January 23, OnePlus will bring the OnePlus 12 to the US and other markets. At that same time, they’ll bring their R Series out of China and India for the first time by launching the OnePlus 12R in places like the US.

In a press release to share news of the launch date and talk about OnePlus’ 10-year anniversary, the company confirmed some US specs for the OnePlus 12 and explained how the 12R fits into their line-up of phones:

The OnePlus 12 is an all-round flagship phone that embodies OnePlus’ decade-long leadership in technology. It features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a new 64MP 3x periscope lens, and a boundless Flowy Emerald colorway – all in true homage to OnePlus’ Never Settle spirit. In addition to the OnePlus 12, the performance flagship phone, the OnePlus 12R, will be the first member of the OnePlus R series to launch outside of India and China. Both flagship phones are set to be released at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event at 19:30 IST, on January 23, 2024.

A OnePlus 12 event will kick off at 9AM Eastern (6AM Pacific) on January 23. Will you tune in or will you wait to hear our initial impressions and review?

More can be learned of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R launch at the launch event site.