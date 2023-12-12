Google has been upgrading Google TV-powered devices over the course of 2023. In an announcement/recap of sorts, Google highlights what’s been going on with Google TV, as well as what’s new this month.

The big changes in 2023 include improved speed and storage, thanks to reworks of how Google TV loads the home page’s recommendations, as well as optimizing how tabs load. In general, your Google TV experience should be faster and more smooth.

As for channels, Google launched 14 free new channels back in November, including Xumo Holiday Movie Channel, DraftKings, and Speedvision. Google also gave us a new advent calendar to play with earlier this month.

To go along with these channels, Google is adding new categories for the dedicated Live tab. These categories are Recents, Local News, and Free live news and opinion. These new categories will hopefully help you better navigate the 115 built-in channels we all have access to.

2023 was a busy year for Google TV. If you still don’t at least own a Chromecast with Google TV, you should. The 4K model is currently on sale for $38.

// Google Support