Your Google TV Just Got a Nice Performance and Storage Boost

Google announced today a boost for both storage and performance on Google TV devices, resulting in what should be an improved overall experience for users.

On the storage side, Google is introducing new ways to reduce the amount of storage space used on Google TV by reducing app sizes, as well as placing background apps into hibernation. App Hibernation will automatically force apps to hibernate when not used for over 30 days. For specifics on app size reduction, Google estimates app size has been lowered by roughly 25%, freeing up space on the device to download even more apps you may or may not use.

For those who want a snappier Google TV experience, you’ll be pleased to learn that Google has reduced the time it takes to wake up your Google TV, the response time between your TV and button clicks on the remote, and the amount of time you see the loading animation when rebooting your device. That’s all good stuff right there.

According to Google, all of these changes are rolling out right now and users don’t have to do anything. It should all just happen automatically, which is sweet.

// Google Support