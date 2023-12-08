We make it a point to remind you how much we enjoy the Pixel Buds Pro. We reviewed them quite favorably when they first released, and since then, they have received numerous updates to improve the overall experience, and naturally, we’ve seen them on sale multiple times. However, this new deal Amazon is currently running is really good.

For a limited time, you can snag the Pixel Buds Pro for just $119. That’s $80 off the usual price. From what I’m seeing, you can get the earbuds in any color you want at the discounted price, with exception to Bay. Everything else, from Coral to Fog, are discounted.

Really Good Deal: $119 is better than Black Friday and Prime Day pricing, so if you are in the market for a really good set of buds to pair with your Pixel (or Galaxy) phone, then now is the time to strike.

Follow the link below.