Silicon leakers are reporting what they have learned about Qualcomm’s processor that is expected to arrive in 2025. Next year, in 2024, we’ll have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, full of AI goodies and produced with the 4nm process. Apparently, we’re already looking ahead to what’s next.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be produced on TSMC’s 3nm process. With this, Qualcomm is reported to drop the efficiency cores (aka small cores). The change to the 3nm process should mean users won’t see much difference in terms of power usage, with the report claiming the company will introduce a 2+6 CPU cluster powered by its own custom cores. The cluster will consist of two high performance cores codenamed Phoenix and six mid-tier cores.

In layman’s, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is probably going to blaze and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have insane performance numbers. The hope for consumers is that battery performance isn’t impacted too greatly.

I don’t try to act like I know what much of this means. For most people, it will come down to battery life and general performance. So far, it’s shaping up to be pretty sweet. Only one more year and we’ll see what’s truly coming.

// Weibo | WCCF Tech