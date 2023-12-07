Meta’s Messenger now has end-to-end encryption (E2E) enabled by default. For those who keep track of this stuff, the ability to encrypt messages inside of Messenger dates back to 2016, but due to Meta taking its sweet time to “get it right,” it’s now only becoming the default. Hey, it’s better late than never.

E2E for Messenger means more privacy and security for the things you are sending on the platform. Nobody, even Meta, should be able to see what you’re sending. The only exception is if you report a message to Meta, who will then be able to access the contents. This is part of what took the on-by-default move so long. According to Meta, the company worked with outside experts, its own cryptographers, and governments to, “ensure that privacy and safety go hand-in-hand.”

It’s not only E2E by default getting introduced today. Messenger also announced new features, such as the ability to edit sent messages (up to 15 minutes after you send), Disappearing Messages lasting up to 24 hours after being sent, new read receipt control, voice message playback speed controls, as well as photo and video upgrades.

Overall, it’s a major update for the messaging service, now headed out to users.

// Meta