People were mad on the internet yesterday, not for politics or sports, but for recaps. Spotify made its end-of-year recaps available, which is an event for some people, while YouTube Music had yet to push theirs. It turned into a meme on social media, as if YouTube Music was for lesser-than individuals. Ridiculous. One day later and here we go, YouTube Music 2023 recaps are live for users.

Available via your YouTube Music app’s homepage, you can view all of your top songs from the year, along with a specially curated slideshow, so long as you don’t mind linking your Google Photos account.

On top of a playlist built specifically around your own top music, YouTube Music has also compiled the top songs in general. There are playlists for Hits of 2023, Hip Hop Hits 2023, Indie, Alternative, etc., etc.

Now go and see your recap for yourself.

// YouTube