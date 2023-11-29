Google may be hesitating to discount its new Pixel Watch 2, but that hasn’t stopped it from dropping its new Fitbit Charge 6 to an incredible price. While only a few weeks older than the new Pixel Watch, the Charge 6 is $60 off and with a starting price currently of $99.95.

It’s hard to say why Google is so heavily discounting this new Fitbit already, unless it has been slow to take off. This new Charge 6 was announced the week before Google showed off the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, and sort of flew under the radar a bit. It is a refreshed fitness tracker, though, and probably shouldn’t be slept on if you’d rather track your fitness without having to go full-smartwatch.

This new Fitbit Charge 6 has the “most accurate heart rate” tracking of any Fitbit to date, can now connect to exercise machines (like a stationary bike or treadmill), tracks all of the stuff the Pixel Watch 2 does, lasts for up to 7 days on a single charge, and includes YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet for the first time. Like, this is a solid upgrade to the Charge line.

$60 OFF DEAL: Google first discounted the Charge 6 in early November and hasn’t raised the price since. So a month into the Charge 6 being official, they essentially dropped the price almost 40% and have kept it there. The Fitbit Charge 6 was only a full $160 for about a month before Google seems to have decided it can’t sell at that price. That’s crazy.

I’ve tested the Fitbit Charge 6 for several weeks and only recently took it off. It is a lovely fitness tracker that stays out of your way, lasts for days and days on a single charge, kept proper track of all of the health stuff I care about, and works right into the Fitbit app like you want. If I wasn’t itching to get back on my Garmin Forerunner 955 for the first time in a while, I’d still be rocking the Charge 6.

Fitbit Charge 6 Links: Amazon | Best Buy