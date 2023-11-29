Droid Life

Fitbit’s New Charge 6 is $60 Off and Down to Just $99

1
Fitbit Charge 6 - Best Deal

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Google may be hesitating to discount its new Pixel Watch 2, but that hasn’t stopped it from dropping its new Fitbit Charge 6 to an incredible price. While only a few weeks older than the new Pixel Watch, the Charge 6 is $60 off and with a starting price currently of $99.95.

It’s hard to say why Google is so heavily discounting this new Fitbit already, unless it has been slow to take off. This new Charge 6 was announced the week before Google showed off the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, and sort of flew under the radar a bit. It is a refreshed fitness tracker, though, and probably shouldn’t be slept on if you’d rather track your fitness without having to go full-smartwatch.

This new Fitbit Charge 6 has the “most accurate heart rate” tracking of any Fitbit to date, can now connect to exercise machines (like a stationary bike or treadmill), tracks all of the stuff the Pixel Watch 2 does, lasts for up to 7 days on a single charge, and includes YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet for the first time. Like, this is a solid upgrade to the Charge line.

$60 OFF DEAL: Google first discounted the Charge 6 in early November and hasn’t raised the price since. So a month into the Charge 6 being official, they essentially dropped the price almost 40% and have kept it there. The Fitbit Charge 6 was only a full $160 for about a month before Google seems to have decided it can’t sell at that price. That’s crazy.

I’ve tested the Fitbit Charge 6 for several weeks and only recently took it off. It is a lovely fitness tracker that stays out of your way, lasts for days and days on a single charge, kept proper track of all of the health stuff I care about, and works right into the Fitbit app like you want. If I wasn’t itching to get back on my Garmin Forerunner 955 for the first time in a while, I’d still be rocking the Charge 6.

Fitbit Charge 6 Links: Amazon | Best Buy

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top