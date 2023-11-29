In early November, Google Play began asking users to vote for the best games and apps of 2023. One month later, the results are in, so now we have a big list of titles that we should check out, given they now have a stamp of approval from not just Google’s editors, but real users, too.
From Google’s side, we have the best overall apps and games, as well as best multi-device apps and games. Then, Google goes a step further and breaks best apps and games down into categories, such as best for fun, best for personal growth, best hidden gem, and best with AI. We’ve gone ahead and included some of Google’s choices below.
If you’re curious how real users voted, it’s not all that amazing. For top app, we have ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chat bot. For gaming, it’s Monopoly Go. Like I said, not all that interesting, but congratulations to both teams behind those apps. Check out the lists below, complete with links directly to Google Play for checking them out yourself.
Best overall app and game
- Best App: Imprint: Learn Visually
- Best Game: Honkai: Star Rail
Best multi-device app and game
- Best Multi-device App: Spotify
- Best Multi-device Game: OUTERPLANE – Strategy Anime
Users’ Choice app and game
- Users’ Choice App: ChatGPT
- Users’ Choice Game: MONOPOLY GO!
Best apps of 2023
Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL
- Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor
Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
- Honorable mention: Imprint: Learn Visually
Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity
- Honorable mention: ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes
Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing
- Honorable mention: Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share
Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
- Honorable mention: ChatGPT
Best games of 2023
Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84
- Honorable mentions: Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn
Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!
- Honorable mentions: Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die
Best Indies: Vampire Survivors
- Honorable mentions: Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom
Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail
- Honorable mentions: Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG
Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys
- Honorable mentions: Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match
For me, my best app vote would go to TikTok, while best game goes to Marvel Snap. You can’t deny TikTok’s influence on society, plus Marvel Snap is just plain ol’ fashioned addicting.
Google has a dedicated page on Google Play that’s mobile friendly if you follow the below link. Congrats to all of the winners this year!
