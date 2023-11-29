In early November, Google Play began asking users to vote for the best games and apps of 2023. One month later, the results are in, so now we have a big list of titles that we should check out, given they now have a stamp of approval from not just Google’s editors, but real users, too.

From Google’s side, we have the best overall apps and games, as well as best multi-device apps and games. Then, Google goes a step further and breaks best apps and games down into categories, such as best for fun, best for personal growth, best hidden gem, and best with AI. We’ve gone ahead and included some of Google’s choices below.

If you’re curious how real users voted, it’s not all that amazing. For top app, we have ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chat bot. For gaming, it’s Monopoly Go. Like I said, not all that interesting, but congratulations to both teams behind those apps. Check out the lists below, complete with links directly to Google Play for checking them out yourself.

Best overall app and game

Best multi-device app and game

Users’ Choice app and game

Best apps of 2023

Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

Honorable mention: Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing

Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat

Honorable mention: ChatGPT



Best games of 2023

Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84

Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors

Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys

For me, my best app vote would go to TikTok, while best game goes to Marvel Snap. You can’t deny TikTok’s influence on society, plus Marvel Snap is just plain ol’ fashioned addicting.

Google has a dedicated page on Google Play that’s mobile friendly if you follow the below link. Congrats to all of the winners this year!

