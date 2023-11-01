Google opened up voting this week for the best apps, games, and books on Google Play. The idea is to let users choose from a small list of the top of each category to then share the final results later this year. You have two weeks to vote, so make sure you take a minute to do so, assuming you want to tell the world which apps, games, and books you enjoyed over the past year.

For the users’ choice best app, we have 10 apps to choose from. The full list is: Artifact, MAX, Voidpet Garden, AI Mirror, Threads, ChatGPT, Bumble For Friends, AI Chatbot, Character AI, and Reelsy. That’s a lot of AI nominees – I can’t help but wonder if there aren’t non-AI apps that could have made this list. Or maybe AI needs its own users’ choice category. Anyways, you can vote for the best app here.

For the users’ choice best games, we also have 10 to choose from. Those games are: The Lord of the Rings: Heroes, Viking Rise, Arena Breakout, Aether Gazer, Honkai: Star Rail, Mighty DOOM, Street Fighter Duel – Idle RPG, MONOPOLY GO!, Farlight 84, and Cat Snack Bar: Cat Food Tycoon. I wish I could share some thoughts on any, but I the only game I have experience with is Cat Snack Bar, which my 9-year old thinks is pretty sweet. Vote for the best game here.

When it comes to the best books, you can go ahead and vote right here.

Anything missing from this list that you think should have been nominated?