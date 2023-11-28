The good people over at Woot! are cleaning off the shelves and looking to move some product. The latest deal we’re seeing that pertains to us Android fanboys is for the Pixel 7 Pro, last year’s Google flagship, down to just $699 for the 512GB model. At launch, that was a $1100 smartphone.

I’d have no problems arguing that buying the Pixel 7 Pro isn’t a bad idea. While you aren’t getting the Pixel 8 lineup’s new software update support of 7 years, you’ll still get plenty of updates, a fantastic camera system, and gorgeous hardware. Pixel 7 Pro is a great phone, only made better with the Android 14 update. Feel free to read our review from last year.

It shows that Woot! currently has all color options in stock, those being Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. And yes, this is a carrier unlocked model, so all you’ll need is a SIM card (or eSIM) and you’re good to go.

The deals never cease apparently.