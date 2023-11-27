Visible’s Cyber Monday deal is good. With it, you can get the carrier’s Visible+ plan for just $35/mo for life, which is $10/mo off the usual price. So long as you keep the plan active, you’ll keep the discounted rate.

Visible+ has a few benefits over the $25/mo basic plan, such as access to Verizon’s UWB network, 50GB of “premium” 5G/4G LTE data, spam and robocall blockage, as well as unlimited mobile hotspot. You can view all of Visible+’s benefits below.

Visible+ Benefits

Network

Unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, our fastest 5G.

50GB/mo of premium data on Verizon’s 5G & 4G LTE networks.

Blocks high-risk spam and robocalls.

Save $10/mo on Verizon Home Internet

Mobile Hotspot

Unlimited use of your phone as a WiFi connection.

International

Enjoy 0.5 GB of full-speed roaming data daily, and stay connected beyond that at a reduced speed.

Calling to 30+ countries & unlimited texting to 200+ .

This deal is today only, so if you’re interested, get on it.