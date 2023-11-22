A few years back when the first “FE” device was released by Samsung, I skipped over it thinking that I wasn’t missing anything too special. That phone ended up being extremely popular, as it combined a good price with great specs. I told myself I wouldn’t make the same mistake again. This year, I’ve already tried to do a bit of convincing, especially for anyone who found themselves in the Pixel 8 vs. Galaxy S23 FE position. At a current sale price of $399, I think the decision is pretty clear.

Amazon has Samsung’s latest for $200 off its regular retail price, bringing it down to a ridiculous $399. The phone features a 6.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (S23 and S23 Ultra both run a Gen 2), 8GB RAM, IP68 rating, 4500mAh battery, and what should be years of software and security updates.

For those who need a solid phone with solid specs at a really good price, I honestly wouldn’t look much further than this. I’ve always been a sucker for phones with not-so-typical colors too, with this purple color looking much better in person than photos can do. You’ll just have to trust me on that part. Amazon does have the range of colors for sale, just in case purple isn’t your thing.

Follow the link below to snag one with free overnight delivery in supported areas.