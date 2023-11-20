Galaxy Watch 6 Update Removes “Samsung” From a Bunch of Apps

Samsung’s newest watches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, are seeing updates this week with improvements of some kind, but also a handful of simplification changes. Samsung is removing its own name from a bunch of apps, which is notweworthy.

The updates are rolling out right away to carrier or LTE models, so I’d imagine they’ll hit the Bluetooth/WiFi models as well if they haven’t already.

We’ll have to find a Samsung changelog to see if this update is bigger than currently believed, but Verizon is telling us the “update provides improvements to your watch” without naming them. They then suggest that Samsung is removing the word “Samsung” from its Health, Pay, Wallet, and Global Goals apps for “simplification” purposes. Instead of Samsung Wallet, the name will now just be Wallet.

The new builds for each LTE model are as follows:

Galaxy Watch 6 : R935USQU1AWK4 (40mm) / R945USQU1AWK4 (44mm)

: R935USQU1AWK4 (40mm) / R945USQU1AWK4 (44mm) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: R955USQU1AWK4 (43mm) / R965USQU1AWK4 (47mm)

You can check for updates in your Galaxy Wearable app or directly from the watch.

// Verizon