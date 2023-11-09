A fresh update is here for the Nothing Phone (2) if anyone is interested in running a beta version of Android 14. The new build is Nothing OS 2.5 Beta 2 on top of Android 14, with improvements on top of the first beta from last month.

In this new Nothing OS 2.5 Beta 2, Nothing has shared new features coming to the Glyph interface, as well as some other tweaks that include Predictive Back working in more apps, more options to power button double press gesture, new status bar icons, a whole bunch of “minor UI” improvements, and more.

For the Glyph changes specifically, Nothing is adding Google Calendar to the light system with 5-minute countdown animations, plus there are now time presets, activation of the Glyph Timer from the lock screen, and even more. While I’m still never going to put my phone face down, I appreciate Nothing continuing to improve the Glyph Interface. Maybe one day they’ll come up with a feature that fully sells me on risking it all for some lights.

Below is the full changelog of Beta 2.

Glyph Interface:

Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown via the Glyph Interface.

Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration.

Glyph Timer can now be opened directly from the lock screen without unlocking.

Added an option to open the Glyph Timer pop-up window by tapping instead of holding. This also works with the Quick Settings widget.

Added a new Glyph animation when NFC is used.

Other improvements:

Predictive Back is now supported on all Nothing apps.

Added more options for the double-press power button gesture.

Improved the reliability of the three-finger swipe gesture.

Updated several status bar icons.

Many other minor UI improvements.

General bug fixes.

// Nothing