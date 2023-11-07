Following yesterday’s November update for Pixel phones, foldables, and tablets, Google has started to release the November update for its Pixel Watch line too.

Up first, the Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) is seeing the November update as build TWD9.231005.005.B3. Factory image and OTA files are available.

For some reason, no other variant of the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 has been given the same update just yet. Google also hasn’t posted a community note on the update, if there are changes, or when the other watches can expect the same update. Verizon has at least told us to expect “performance improvements,” so there’s that.

UPDATE : Google has now shared info through a community post, but only announced the update for the Pixel Watch 2 (LTE). They made no other mention of the other watches or when they might see a next update.

Since the original Pixel Watch only received its big Wear OS 4 update a couple of weeks ago, it could be that Google is still working on a patch or that there’s no need at this time for a patch. Who knows, man.

Since we have so little to go on, we’ll end here and update this as we learn more. For now, if you own the LTE model of the Pixel Watch 2 feel free to try and pull the update using the classic Wear OS update tapping trick.