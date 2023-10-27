Best Buy has fired up its early Black Friday deals, because why not, with savings available exclusively for Best Buy Plus and Total Tech members. That means if you aren’t paying for those benefits, you don’t get these sweet deals. Sorry.

While there are thousands to be saved on TVs, appliances, and everything under the sun, the big one we’re seeing is a Pixel 7a for only $374. That’s $125 off the usual $499 price, which is really good. If you need a bit of convincing why a Pixel 7a for $374 is a good deal, read our review, but the main takeaway is that Pixel 7a has great software, hardware, and camera system. All of that for under $400 is stellar.

If you’re curious about Best Buy Plus membership, it’s actually not too bad if you do a bit of shopping for tech. It’s $50 annually, getting you 2-day shipping on items, extended return and exchange windows, exclusive access to sales (such as this), and plenty else. Even if you buy a membership and this phone, you’re still saving $75.

Follow the link below to purchase.