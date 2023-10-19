OnePlus Open Official at $1,699 as the Ultimate High-End Foldable

OnePlus officially has a foldable and it is called the OnePlus Open. You knew that, because of leaks and all that, but today the device has been fully revealed by the company, plus we have one. It’s a big day in OnePlus’ foldable dreams, so let’s talk all through this big launch.

The OnePlus Open is a high-end foldable that is in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. This is not a flip phone foldable – it’s a phone-to-tablet convertible. It’s a big boy, with a phone-sized screen on the outside that unfolds to reveal a 7″-ish tablet on the inside. You know what I mean.

The story here is that OnePlus spared no expense and is trying to deliver the ultimate foldable that you might consider over Samsung and Google’s. Why do they think the OnePlus Open can do that? There are a number of items to point out.

For one, OnePlus put the Open through all of the durability stuff (outside of super water resistance). The body is made of a lightweight “proprietary cobalt molybdenum alloy and titanium alloy” that should be more durable than the stainless steel most use. It weighs just 239g, which sets it between the Pixel 8 Pro (a non-foldable) and the Galaxy Fold 5 (253g). OnePlus also put Gorilla Glass Victus in places, folded its hinge 1,000,000 times, and used carbon fiber behind the displays. There is no IP rating, though.

Another pitch is in the camera, where OnePlus has once again partnered with Hasselblad to create a high-end camera system. You have a massive camera module on the back with three cameras, one of which is a new 48MP Sony “Pixel Stacked” sensor. You also have telephoto and ultra-wide lenses to get you the full high-end camera flexibility you should from a device this expensive.

Beyond durability and cameras, you have AMOLED displays on the cover (6.3″) and inside (7.8″), both of which hit 120Hz and have insane levels of peak brightness (2800nits). Then you get 16GB of fast RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a decent-sized 4805mAh battery with 67W fast charging, WiFi 7, side fingerprint reader, the classic OnePlus Alert Slider, and so much more. The full specs can be seen below.

OnePlus Open Specs

Display (primary) : 7.82″ LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz (2440×2268, 426ppi); 2800nits

: 7.82″ LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz (2440×2268, 426ppi); 2800nits Display (outer) : 6.31″ LTPO AMOLED, 10-120Hz (2484×1116, 431ppi); 2800nits

: 6.31″ LTPO AMOLED, 10-120Hz (2484×1116, 431ppi); 2800nits Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 16GB LPDDR5X

: 16GB LPDDR5X Storage : 512GB UFS 4.0

: 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery : 4805mAh, 67W wired fast charging

: 4805mAh, 67W wired fast charging Camera (main) : 48MP Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” sensor (24mm), f/1.7, 85° field of view

: 48MP Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” sensor (24mm), f/1.7, 85° field of view Camera (telephoto) : 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor (70mm), f/2.6, 33.4° field of view

: 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor (70mm), f/2.6, 33.4° field of view Camera (ultra-wide) : 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor (14mm), f/2.2, 114° field of view

: 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor (14mm), f/2.2, 114° field of view Front Camera (primary) : 20MP, f/2.2, fixed focus, 91° field of view

: 20MP, f/2.2, fixed focus, 91° field of view Front Camera (secondary) : 32MP, f/2.4, fixed focus, 88.5° field of view

: 32MP, f/2.4, fixed focus, 88.5° field of view Connectivity : WiFi 7, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, 5G, LTE

: WiFi 7, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, 5G, LTE Other : Side-mounted fingerprint, USB 3.1 (USB-C), Alert Slider, “Reality” speakers, Dual nano-SIM

: Side-mounted fingerprint, USB 3.1 (USB-C), Alert Slider, “Reality” speakers, Dual nano-SIM OS : OxygenOS 13.2 x Android 13

: OxygenOS 13.2 x Android 13 Size : 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm (unfolded); 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm (folded); 239g or 245g

: 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm (unfolded); 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm (folded); 239g or 245g Colors: Voyager Black, Emerald Dusk

Outside of specs, you get OxygenOS 13.2 on this foldable, so no Android 14 just yet. It has a bunch of special foldable features, like 3-window multi-window, moving app sessions from inside to out and back again, Android’s taskbar with extra customization, etc. There’s always-on display settings, OnePlus’ fast and smooth software experience, and overall a lot of purpose put into their first foldable.

OnePlus is promising 4 Android version updates and 5 years of security patches.

The OnePlus Open comes in either Voyager Black (the review unit I have) or Emerald Dusk. This black model is covered on the back by vegan leather, giving it a bit of that old school OnePlus sandstone feel. The green or Emerald model is a matte frosted glass.

In hand, the OnePlus Open feels a lot like a normal phone because of the display size they chose for the outside and because the device is so light. You then get to open it up to a square-ish tablet with an incredibly high-end display that also happens to fold in half. The hinge here keeps that inside display flatter than any other foldable I’ve used, plus the thing folds closed without any gaps. This is one put-together foldable device.

The OnePlus Open costs $1,699.99 in the US and pre-orders for it open right away today, October 19. You’ll find it at OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. Launch date is then scheduled for October 26. The best pre-order deal is this one.

Give us a week or so from today to put our thoughts together in review format on this one – it needs extra time. OnePlus just shipped us a big software update that we needed before we could get to deeper testing. We’ll have some initial thoughts here later today, though.