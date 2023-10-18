Chrome announced 5 new features for the address bar this week, a couple of which should help improve the your web navigating experience.

Below you can view the full list, but we also wanted to highlight a couple. The first one is smarter autocompletion. With this, Chrome’s address bar will now autocomplete URLs based on any word you’ve previously used to search for a website. Google uses the example of the word “flight” and Chrome directing you automatically to Google Flights.

One feature that will certainly benefit myself is automatic typo corrections. If you happen to misspell a URL in the address bar, the browser can now detect that and show you suggestions based on previously visited websites. This feature is coming to not only desktop, but Android and iOS too.

5 New Address Bar Features

Smarter autocompletion

Automatic typo corrections

Searches within bookmark folders

Suggestions for popular sites

Faster, easier-to-read results

Check out Google’s full blog post highlighting the new features below.

// Google