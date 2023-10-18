Google Makes Replacing Damaged, Lost Pixel Buds Super Easy

I’ve been fortunate not to have to go through any sort of replacement process for the Pixel Buds, and considering this news, I have to imagine it wasn’t the best thing ever? Announced this week, Google is now opening up shop to replace damaged and lost earbuds, as well as charging cases. That means you can now replace that random right earbud that went through the washer and dryer. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.

While some things may be covered under warranty, chances are you probably lost your charging case or simply misplaced a bud. I went through the process to see how much it would be to replace a single Pixel Buds Pro earbud and the amount came to $70. Same if you lost just the charging case. That’s not terrible, considering the value of your Pixel Buds Pro would be zero if you’re missing half of the buds and/or the case.

If you’re looking to replace either a charging case or a bud (or even the ear tips), follow the link below to begin the process.

// Google Support