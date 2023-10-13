Share Your Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro First Impressions

For those who pre-ordered the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, yesterday may have been the first time you had any hands-on experience with Google’s latest phones. That is, unless you’re like Kellen who UPS seems to hate for no reason and had his delivery delayed. In case anyone cares, my Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 arrived without a hitch.

Now that phones are hitting porches across the US, we want those first reactions and initial impressions. How does the phone feel coming out of the box? Take any impressive pictures yet? Like the color option your chose? Make some super sweet AI wallpapers? We’re not looking for a full review, just your first thoughts on the device you could be using for the next 7 years. Just kidding, we know none of you could possibly use the same phone for that long.

You can also take this time to vent about shipping services, just in case your package was for some reason delayed. It’s an awful feeling.

Let’s hear those Pixel thoughts!