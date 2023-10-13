Pixel ain’t your thing? That’s cool, there is no shortage of other phone makers out there, one of the major ones being Samsung. As we approach the end of the year, we get to look forward to Samsung’s new line of Galaxy S devices, with reports out of Korea already giving us an idea of when to expect the Galaxy S24.

According to SE Daily, we can expect to have Samsung unveil the new lineup of Galaxy S24 devices in January, which would be almost a month of ahead what we initially expected. We assumed Samsung would scheduled its next Unpacked event for February, similar to this year, but apparently they have bumped up the timeline ever so slightly.

That Galaxy S24 lineup should include the base S24, the slightly larger but same spec Galaxy S24+, and then the ultimate Samsung flagship in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Initial reports claim that the S24 Ultra could feature a 200MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and plenty else.

If you are patiently awaiting Samsung’s next lineup of phones, you only have a few more months to get through. We’ll keep you posted.

// Seoul Economic Daily | SamMobile