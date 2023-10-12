Many Samsung Devices Grabbing October Patch This Week

Samsung is busy this week, shipping out an absolute ton of updates. Inside, it’s the October patch for all of the devices, ranging from the Galaxy S20 FE all the way to the relatively newer Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

Below you can view the latest software build numbers, ensuring you are running the newest patch. Once updated, if you spot something beyond the October patch, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQSBHWI1

: G781VSQSBHWI1 Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQS9EWI2

: G990USQS9EWI2 Galaxy S21 : G991USQS9EWI2

: G991USQS9EWI2 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQS9EWI2

: G996USQS9EWI2 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQS9EWI2

: G998USQS9EWI2 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS5HWI1

: N981USQS5HWI1 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS5HWI1

: N986USQS5HWI1 Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQS4GWI3

: F926USQS4GWI3 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS3DWI1

: F936USQS3DWI1 Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS3DWI1

Go get it.

// Verizon