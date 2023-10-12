Many Samsung Devices Grabbing October Patch This Week

Samsung is busy this week, shipping out an absolute ton of updates. Inside, it’s the October patch for all of the devices, ranging from the Galaxy S20 FE all the way to the relatively newer Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.
Below you can view the latest software build numbers, ensuring you are running the newest patch. Once updated, if you spot something beyond the October patch, feel free to let us know in the comments below.
Updated Software Build Numbers
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQSBHWI1
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQS9EWI2
- Galaxy S21: G991USQS9EWI2
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQS9EWI2
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS9EWI2
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS5HWI1
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS5HWI1
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS4GWI3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS3DWI1
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS3DWI1
Go get it.
// Verizon
