Google Drops Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Factory Images on Us

Should your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro show up tomorrow on launch day, there will be factory images available in case you tinker too hard.

Tinkering used to be a thing we did with Google’s phones, but the time of the root bro seems so far in the past. I couldn’t actually tell you the last time I needed a fully recovery from a factory image, but man, that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate Google offering up these files. You just never know, especially when you jump around between beta and stable builds like many of us do.

So for today, we have Pixel 8 “shiba” and Pixel 8 Pro “husky” factory image files, as well as OTA files. The first several builds are from September and they are broken out by specific carriers. You more than likely will never need to know anything about these builds. The newest builds are from October and they come in just one flavor, build UD1A.230803.041. You will likely see an update to this build out of the box if your new phone isn’t running it right away.

You’ll notice we pointed out “shiba” and “husky” there because we love the official confirmation of codenames that Google gives us at this time too. We often track these names for months and it always brings a bit of satisfaction to see the reporting correct. Good job, everyone.

Downloads: Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro Factory Images