Google released Android 14 to its Pixel line-up of devices almost a full week ago, so you have had quite a bit of time to test it, if you hadn’t already through several beta builds. You should have been able to play with new features, check out new settings, and see if the phone gets less hot or can finally hold onto a cellular signal when switching between towers.

If you jumped onto stable Android 14, we’d love to hear how your experience has been. Did Android 14 fix previous problems? Has it brought some new feature you have found to be a game-changer? Are things just more stable in general now? Please, just don’t tell us that the fingerprint reader is magically faster because of Android 14 – it’s not. It never will be, Pixel 6 owner.

For those who missed it, Android 14 was released on the day that Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The release of it probably took a bit of a backseat that day, so that’s why we are looping back to it now. This is a big release! It’s especially big for those who aren’t looking to upgrade to a Pixel 8 because they are here for the Google Pixel support experience that means releases often and the fastest.

Android 14 ships with several new features on Pixel devices, like a new monochromatic theme, more customization on the lock screen, new clocks, Health Connect built-in, 6-digit PIN as a security option, lossless USB audio support, and more. While not the massive upgrade that was Android 12, Google is still adding polish and new options to Android with each release.

If you own a Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet, the update should have already presented itself to your device. If not, we’d love to know which device you have and which carrier you are on. Also, if you stayed in the Android Beta Program, then you likely received Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 and 2 already, so you wouldn’t have seen stable Android 14.

How are things going?