Typhur’s Sous Vide Station Might Get Me to Finally Try Water Cooking

Ever heard of Typhur? Before 2023, I was unaware of the company, but I was made familiar with their existence back when a close friend of mine showed me their own Typhur-made InstaProbe after I wouldn’t shut up about my beloved MEATER smart meat thermometer. In a bit of coincidence, I’ve since had Typhur pop up in my work email inbox a few times announcing new products, and since most of the products they make can be considered smart and even have an Android app to go along with them, I’ve been stalking them ever since.

For transparency’s sake, I actually have Typhur’s Dome air fryer in my house that I’m currently testing for the site. I’ve been using it for the past few weeks, and while I’m not ready to share my complete thoughts just yet, mostly because I haven’t had time to air fry enough dinners to give a verdict yet, I like it well enough to highlight the company’s latest announcement: Typhur Sous Vide Station.

People swear by the sous vide method. I’ve had sous vide prepared food before, but I’ve never attempted it myself. To put it real simply, you put your food item, like steak or veggies, into a plastic bag and then submerge the bag into water. You then heat the water which in turn slow cooks your food. Sous vide is said to help retain nutrients and flavor in your food that are usually lost when cooked via a more traditional method. For me, it was always entry into the science of sous vide that stopped me. I wasn’t willing to buy a water oven or immersion circulator to learn this whole new thing. It took me a long time to master searing, broiling, and grilling steaks, so like any grumpy old man, I’m afraid of change.

This is apparently what Typhur is looking to change. With the Sous Vide Station, all of the worry is handled by the machine. All I have to do is prep the food, throw it in a bag, and then let Station handle its business. The machine has a built-in 12.3-inch touchscreen display that you can use to go through recipes, set timers, and control temps. The unit comes with a vacuum sealer for your bags, and as far as cook times are concerned, the documentation says it takes only 20 minutes to heat up 12 liters of water to 130°F.

Sous Vide Station will be available in November, but it’s up for pre-order right now. What’s the catch? There isn’t one, so long as the $1,099 price doesn’t scare you away. That price is high, but if you live and breathe sous vide, it might be worth a look this holiday shopping season. And yes, you better believe I’ll see if I can get my hands on one to let you know if sous vide needs to replace a pan or two in the kitchen.