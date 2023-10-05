Samsung announced this week that Samsung Wallet now supports mobile driver’s licenses, a relatively new way to house and provide identification when shopping and traveling. This builds upon the work Samsung recently did with university IDs, which was only introduced a few months ago.

Detailed today, residents of Arizona and Iowa are getting first access to this, because the DMV in those states is apparently way ahead of the game. With that said, Samsung claims it’s working with other “early-adopting” states, but didn’t drop any names.

For those looking for insight into the security behind this, Samsung shared the following:

In partnership with IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies and issuer of 55 million identity documents in the United States annually, including their digital equivalents in six states, Samsung will utilize the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard to implement mobile driver’s licenses that are secure, accurate, and private. These are certified Digital IDs verified against and issued by state DMVs. Mobile driver’s license information is securely stored on a Samsung device, while being completely controlled by the license holder.

As for device support, Samsung makes it sound like so long as your phone supports Samsung Wallet, it will support this feature. That’s a good thing, since Samsung Wallet is currently supported on what looks to be every Samsung device released in the past 5+ years.

This will be available to those in Arizona and Iowa later this year.

