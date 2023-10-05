We got our first look at the all new Galaxy SmartTag 2 back in July of this year when it passed through the FCC. Since then, we have been patiently awaiting its launch, and with Google taking over the news this week with new Pixels and Android 14, Samsung decided now would be the best time.

Coming in at $30, Samsung’s new little SmartTag 2 features some solid upgrades, making it a great competitor to the other Tag on the market. The new SmartTag 2 offers up to 500 days of battery life when used normally, but should you need extended life, Samsung claims this little baby can live up to 700 days.

Other specs include an IP67 rating, UWB, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), as well as a fun AR feature that uses your Galaxy phone to guide you to the SmartTag 2 via augmented reality.

SmartTag 2 will be available starting October 10.

// Samsung