Well, did you do it? Have you pre-ordered Google’s new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro? If you did, we don’t blame you. The Pixel 8 Pro in particular is looking like a very solid device, especially if you’d be upgrading from say a Pixel 6 Pro or even a Pixel 5. And considering you could legitimately use either the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro and have software support until 2030, it seems like a reasonable purchase.

We have full spec details and software feature overviews here, along with the key differences between the two models. Additionally, if you’re looking for where to buy one of Google’s new phones, look here.

As for me? Yup, got myself the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian along with a Pixel Watch 2. October 12 arrival date.

Did You Pre-Order the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro? Yes, Pixel 8

Yes, Pixel 8 Pro

Still on the fence

Nope View Results