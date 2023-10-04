The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 will get their full and official reveal this morning at a Made by Google event taking place in NYC. The leaks can chill now. We can prepare our wallets, as we listen closely for any surprises. This is it.

If you’d like to watch along, the event kicks off at 10AM ET (7AM PT) and is live-streamed through YouTube. We also happen to be onsite at the event, so you’ll want to stay tuned after to see those first impressions we plan to share.

I’m not going to recap all that we’ve learned over the past couple of weeks, because we learned almost too much. It’ll be officially official shortly and then we will all have lots more to talk about.

Pixel 8 day! Yay.