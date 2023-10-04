With the introduction of Pixel Watch 2, Google has implemented what should be a permanent price drop for the original Pixel Watch. If you’re not into rocking the newest tech and would rather save a pretty penny on last year’s device, which is a solid option still, this should be welcomed news.

The price for a WiFi-only model is now listed at $279, down from its original price of $349. If you need LTE, the price is now $329, which is down from the original $399 cost. Overall, these are fine price reductions.

You’ll likely find these updated prices everywhere moving forward, but we’ve gone ahead and linked to both Best Buy and Google Store if you’re interested in picking one up. Best Buy has a few in-store if you have no patience for shipping.

Have at it.