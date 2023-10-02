Last month, when Android 14 didn’t launch when it was expected to, people were confused. It was quickly reported, though, that the release date for the latest Android OS upgrade had been pushed to October 4. We went through the entire month of September assuming that was truth. Thanks to Telus, a Canadian carrier, it’s all but confirmed that October 4 is the day we’ve been waiting for.

On a recently updated forum post, it specifically lists that all Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 4a will be getting the “Android U” update on October 4, which is short for Upside Down Cake, which is the internal dessert name for Android 14. Delicious.

Making October 4 even more special, Google intends to announce the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that day, so for Google and Android fans in general, it’s going to be a good week.

Mark your calendars, we’re 2 days away.

// Telus (Forum)