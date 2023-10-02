Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get Early Unboxing Love

October 4, two days from now, is the official announcement date for Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We’ve already seen the devices front and back, plus there isn’t much we don’t already know. We were lacking an ASMR unboxing for both devices, but thanks to the internet, we now have that too.

Below, the good people at @PBKreviews provide very brief unboxing videos for both devices, the Pixel 8 in Hazel and the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian. There’s no talking, as both videos appear to be marketed towards the always fun ASMR crowd. To improve these videos, my suggestion would be to have a lovely young lady say, “Google Pixel” as she taps her long nails all over on the device. If you don’t know what I’m referencing, search for Mercedes ASMR.

We can see that Google will still not be providing charging adapters in the box, but you will get a USB C cable, USB A to C adapter, and the welcome guide. Looks pretty typical.

2. More. Days.

Google Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian

Google Pixel 8 in Hazel