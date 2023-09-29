Droid Life

Google Photos’ Updated Memories Experience Rolling Out

Earlier this year (back in August), Google introduced a redone Memories feature for Google Photos. Those changes appear to be rolling out now more widely to all users, showing up for those running app version 6.54.

Inside the updated app, Google is placing a lot of emphasis on past experiences, using AI to automatically curate these Memories, which are essentially mini albums based on travel, people, and dates. As an example, the AI used my photos to make a memory (a mixture of both photos and videos) for when I took my lady to go horseback riding for her birthday a few years ago. Fun.

Users can name these albums themselves or apparently have AI help them doing that, too. And yes, Google Photos will even apply suitable music to your memories for an enhanced experience.

This new Memories feature should be hitting all US users this week.

