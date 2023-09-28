The recently launched #BestPhonesForever commercial series from Google debuted a new spot today as a bit of a teaser for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch next week. It’s another clever advertisement, just like the last several that featured the iPhone worrying about its legacy and the innovation that Google has introduced over it through the Pixel series.

The new commercial shows best friends – Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone (15 pro?) – hanging out in the woods, telling scary stories by a fire. The iPhone then mentions that it is scared, but not because of the story. It’s worried about the upcoming Pixel 8 launch, the comparisons that will follow (like who has the best camera and AI), and if the overall product launch is more in-in-innovative. The iPhone also takes a dig at itself for recently having its own event to show off its new mute button and USB-C port.

Anyways, it’s a silly ad with a proper ending that then shows off the Pixel 8 and tells us that “Scary cool updates” are coming on October 4. We’ll be there to show you the goods.