CMF, the sub-brand for Nothing, unveiled its lineup of devices this week. It was already known that these devices would be inexpensive, but no one said anything about $69 watches and $49 earbuds. The products don’t even look all that bad either.

The device lineup is so far just three things: Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and a 65W GaN charger. The watch isn’t going to replace your more high-end Wear OS-powered smartwatch, but it does come equipped with sensors for tracking fitness (heart rate, blood oxygen), sleep, and a variety of other things, plus there are a few built-in apps. The benefit of it not using Wear OS is battery life. CMF details Watch Pro as offering up to 13 days of juice with typical usage. That’s all while it sports a nearly 2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502. Beyond the sensors and nice display, there’s nothing that categorizes this device as a Pro watch.

Watch Pro is scheduled to launch later this year in a variety of markets for just $69.

CMF’s Buds Pro earbuds, which is a bit close to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro name, come in at $49 and feature 45dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Clear Voice Technology, as well as a “Dynamic Bass Boost Driver.” They are rated to have up to 11 hours of playback. Thanks to Fast Charge, users get 5 hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging. At $49, they seem chill enough.

The United States aren’t specifically mentioned in CMF’s press release, but it’s not completely ruled out. We’re seeing other outlets state that these products are coming here, but until I see that from CMF, we can’t say for sure. It was originally expected that this brand was going to be marketed heavily outside of the US, but no one would complain if it came here.

First impressions on this lineup?

// CMF by Nothing (PR Newswire)